CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE CVI opened at $20.19 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

