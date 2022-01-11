eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

EFTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,232.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $124,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

