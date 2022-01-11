Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

