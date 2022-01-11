Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €150.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CWC opened at €112.60 ($127.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of €127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €93.50 ($106.25) and a 52-week high of €138.40 ($157.27).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

