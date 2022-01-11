The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €238.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €253.29 ($287.82).

ETR VOW3 opened at €187.76 ($213.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €194.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

