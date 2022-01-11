MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.44 ($88.01).

ETR MOR opened at €31.95 ($36.31) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 52-week high of €101.90 ($115.80).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

