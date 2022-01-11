Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 515

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZRSEF. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.50.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $238.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average is $363.45. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $238.37 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.