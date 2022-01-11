Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the retailer will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.