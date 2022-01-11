Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €39.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.
Shares of SCGLY opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
