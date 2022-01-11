Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €39.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.