Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.