Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.12.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$39.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$39.56. The stock has a market cap of C$21.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

