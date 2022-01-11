Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.12.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$39.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$39.56. The stock has a market cap of C$21.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.