Contrasting TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.93 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.14 ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.09 -$408.48 million $0.57 17.22

TransGlobe Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76% ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TransGlobe Energy and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARC Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 74.66%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats ARC Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

