Critical Contrast: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) versus DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and DigitalBridge Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 8.33 $32.01 million $0.45 43.31 DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion 3.14 -$2.68 billion ($1.07) -7.06

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 3 0 2.50 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.78%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.28%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88% DigitalBridge Group -37.57% -4.85% -1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats DigitalBridge Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business. The Digital Operating segment composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies. The Digital other segment composed of equity interests in digital investment vehicles. The Wellness Infrastructure segment composed of a diverse portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Other segment comprised of other equity and debt investments and non-digital investment management business. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

