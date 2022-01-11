Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

