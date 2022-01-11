Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 993% compared to the average volume of 863 call options.

Shares of ROM stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.59. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra Technology shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

