Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCYYF stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

