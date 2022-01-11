Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.20. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 3,792 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.