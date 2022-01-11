Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9,673.97

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,673.97 ($131.31) and traded as high as GBX 9,985 ($135.54). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,755 ($132.41), with a volume of 90,898 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($169.68) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,673.97 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($135.55) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,117.66).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

