Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.12. Sims shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 621 shares.

SMSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

