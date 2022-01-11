Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.38.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$17.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.09 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

