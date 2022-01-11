Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.86.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.95.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

