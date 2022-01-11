SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SWI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 334,506 shares during the period.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

