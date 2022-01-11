New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE NJR opened at $39.59 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

