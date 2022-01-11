Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

