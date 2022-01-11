Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.
HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.60.
Shares of HSIC opened at $79.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
