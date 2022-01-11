Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

