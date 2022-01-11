Morgan Stanley Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.50 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

