Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.84.

Humana stock opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.62. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

