Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.59) for the year.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of ALGS opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

