Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.20 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.