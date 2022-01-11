EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) vs. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Head to Head Survey

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EzFill and CarMax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarMax $18.95 billion 1.02 $746.92 million $7.25 16.37

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EzFill and CarMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A CarMax 0 2 9 0 2.82

CarMax has a consensus target price of $161.80, indicating a potential upside of 36.34%. Given CarMax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A CarMax 4.09% 24.82% 5.02%

Summary

CarMax beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

