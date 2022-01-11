T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.