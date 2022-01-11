Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.33.

OMAB stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $1.6668 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $970,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $3,285,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

