Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Declines By 22.2%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $70.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

