Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,758,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 2,266,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.6 days.

Shares of INGXF opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

