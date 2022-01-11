Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.