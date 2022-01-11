Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.