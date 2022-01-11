NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 1,337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,615.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. NEXON has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.
NEXON Company Profile
