NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 1,337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,615.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. NEXON has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

