Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

