RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $611.01

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.01 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 571.47 ($7.76). RWS shares last traded at GBX 576.50 ($7.83), with a volume of 309,435 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.18) to GBX 745 ($10.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.18) to GBX 745 ($10.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.99) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.37) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 750.20 ($10.18).

The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,654.27).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

