Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.82

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $12.61. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 100,178 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

