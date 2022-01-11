Morgan Stanley Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Globe Life stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

