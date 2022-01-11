DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $101,747,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.