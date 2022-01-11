Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE CS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

