$67.36 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $67.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Heska posted sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $252.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $255.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $283.55 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 826.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.