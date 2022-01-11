Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of BXP opened at $125.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.10. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after buying an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

