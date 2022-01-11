Financial Analysis: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oblong and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sportradar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Oblong presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 473.92%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $28.30, indicating a potential upside of 68.45%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 1.75 -$7.42 million ($0.12) -7.26 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 10.74 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -60.17% -33.98% -27.04% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Oblong on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

