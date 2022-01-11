Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report sales of $37.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.33 million. Agenus reported sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $313.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Agenus by 34.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agenus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Agenus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agenus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.