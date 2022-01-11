Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ASR opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $216.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

