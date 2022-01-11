Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TROX stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

