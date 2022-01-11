Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

